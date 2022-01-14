Watch Salim Ben Boina of the Comoros make an incredible triple save while sprawled on the floor against Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations.

In the Africa Cup of Nations, watch Salim Ben Boina of the Comoros make an incredible triple save while sprawled on the floor.

In the Africa Cup of Nations match against Morocco, COMOROS goalkeeper Salim Ben Boina shone.

The Atlas Lions won 2-0 thanks to goals from Selim Amallah and Zakaria Aboukhlal, but it could have been a lot worse for Comoros if Ben Boina’s heroics hadn’t saved them.

On 77 minutes, the 30-year-old keeper denied three different Moroccan players from close range, saving the Coelacanths from a certain goal.

First, Martigues’ goalkeeper stopped Nayef Aguerd’s powerful diving header.

On his line, the Comorian then saved two dangerous shots from Romain Saiss of Wolves and Adam Masina of Watford.

Ben Boina didn’t stop there, as he also saved a penalty kick from Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri in the 83rd minute.

The 6ft 2in goalkeeper, however, couldn’t keep a clean sheet as Amallah broke the deadlock on 16 minutes and Aboukhlal sealed the win one minute before the end.

At the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Vahid Halilhodzic’s team qualified for the Copa Africa’s Last 16.

Salim Ben Boina of the Comoros keeps Morocco out with a double save while sprawled on the ground!

This time, Salim Ben Boina saves Youssef En-Nesyri's penalty!

Despite the fact that Morocco won the game, Boina put in a fantastic performance

After winning both of their first matches, Morocco leads Group C, which also includes Ghana and Gabon, with six points.

The Comoros have lost to both the Moroccan and Gabonese national teams, putting them in last place.

At their first ever AFCON, Amir Abdou’s team is still looking for their first goal and point.

