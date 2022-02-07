Watch Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly snub Gianni Infantino and walk down the stairs with the Afcon trophy to celebrate with his team.

Watch Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly snub Gianni Infantino and take the Afcon trophy down the stairs with his team to celebrate.

In bizarre scenes following the Africa Cup of Nations final, Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly snubbed Gianni Infantino.

The winning captain was marched away from his teammates by Fifa’s president to be presented with the trophy by Cameroon’s president.

The long-awaited trophy presentation – with the entire Senegal team!

Koulibaly, 30, however, defied Infantino’s orders and refused to lift the trophy alone.

The captain was led up the stadium stairs to greet Fifa officials and Cameroon President Paul Biya, which caused some confusion.

In a farcical presentation, his teammates were left waiting on the champions podium on the field.

The Napoli defender carried the trophy back to the rest of the squad after arguing his point and being handed the trophy by Biya.

Koulibaly dragged out the process even more by moving his teammates into position to celebrate behind him before hoisting the trophy aloft.

Senegal had never won an Afcon before, and it appeared that they were willing to wait just a little longer.

Senegal won the thrilling final on penalties, with Sadio Mane scoring the game-winning penalty.

After a goalless extra-time draw with Egypt, in which Mane missed from the penalty spot, a shoot-out was required.

Back in the Senegal locker room, Edouard Mendy led a wild party.

As Koulibaly handed the trophy to him, head coach Aliou Cisse took a moment to admire it.

Senegal lost the 2002 Afcon final to Cameroon after ex-Birmingham City player Cisse missed a penalty shootout.

On Sunday night, players, including Liverpool’s ace and match-winner Mane, enjoyed taking the prize to bed with them.