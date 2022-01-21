Watch Simeone try to control a horde of enraged Real Sociedad supporters who are throwing objects at the Atletico Madrid bus.

Watch Simeone try to control a horde of enraged Real Sociedad fans who are throwing objects at the Atletico Madrid bus.

Last night, as Real Sociedad fans threw objects at the Atletico Madrid team bus, DIEGO SIMEONE was caught furiously yelling at them.

The outburst occurred before Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 Copa del Rey loss to Real Sociedad.

The streets surrounding the Reale Arena were lined with White and Blues supporters, creating a hostile atmosphere.

As the current LaLiga champions approached the stadium, a large group of enraged fans hurled various objects at the team bus.

Atletico manager Simeone was enraged, and began gesturing to the fans from the front of the bus.

On Twitter, the incident sparked a lot of discussion, with one user saying, “Diego Simeone was ready to fight the Real Sociedad fans.”

“Simeone furious as Atletico Madrid bus attacked by Real Sociedad fans,” another added.

“Atletico Madrid fans pelted the team bus with stones on their way to Real Sociedad’s stadium ahead of Wednesday’s Copa del Rey match.”

“Diego Simeone is riled up and looks like he wants to take on the Real Sociedad fans on his own as he tries to confront them alone,” said reporter Roy Nemer.

Atletico Madrid is having a bad run of form at the moment.

Athletic Bilbao knocked them out of the Spanish Supercup last week, and they exited the Copa del Rey the following day.

Simeone’s side are level on points with Real Sociedad in fourth place in LaLiga.