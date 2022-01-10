Watch Steven Gerrard turn to face Manchester United fans who booed him as he arrived for the Aston Villa cup tie.

Because of his legendary status with their big rivals Liverpool, the Aston Villa manager received a chilly reception from the Red Devils supporters.

During his incredible 17 years as a player for the Reds, Gerrard was frequently booed by United fans.

However, he had never managed a team before tonight’s match at Old Trafford.

The 41-year-old emerged from the tunnel and began ascending the touchline.

He turned on his heels to face the baying crowd as he heard the loud boos from behind him.

During his playing career, the former England midfielder was never one to back down from a challenge, and he appears to have carried that attitude into management.

In the summer, Gerrard revealed that legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson had praised him for the title-winning job he had done at Rangers, which seemed to improve his relationship with the Red Devils fraternity.

But when he returned to the Old Trafford pitch this evening, the Old Trafford faithful’s old instincts resurfaced.

In November, Gerrard replaced Dean Smith as Villa manager, who had been fired.

He admitted in 2012 that he turned down offers to play for Sir Alex Ferguson’s United and Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid because he didn’t want to abandon Liverpool.

United fans, on the other hand, had the last laugh on this occasion, as their team won 1-0 thanks to Scott McTominay’s first-half header.