Watch This: An NHL Player Has A Fierce Debate With A Reporter

It’s rare to see a reporter go after an athlete on the podium in such a direct manner.

Longtime Canadian sports journalist Jim Matheson chastised Edmonton Oilers All-Star Leon Draisaitl for a terse response to one of his questions during a recent press conference.

“What do you think the number one reason for the losses is? Is there anything in your mind that you say, ‘We have to get better at that?'” Matheson asked.

Draisaitl answered quickly, “Everything.”

Matheson then went on to ask the 26-year-old veteran for more information.

“We need to improve in every area,” Draisaitl said.

“You have the option of [explaining].”

“You appear to be well-versed in all subjects.”

Matheson clapped back, “Why are you so angry?”

Draisaitl stood up and walked out of the press conference after a few more jabs, clearly frustrated with the questions thrown his way.

Take a look at this conversation:

