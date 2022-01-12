Watch Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane miss a sitter from one yard out in the Carabao Cup against Chelsea.

HARRY KANE came agonizingly close to converting a Davinson Sanchez header in tonight’s game against Chelsea.

However, the forward was unable to make contact with the ball from just a yard out, when any touch would have assured him of a goal.

From the start, the Spurs had their work cut out for them tonight.

Last week’s first-leg at Stamford Bridge had already put Antonio Conte’s side 2-0 down.

And things got even tougher when Antonio Rudiger capitalized on Pierluigi Gollini’s blunder to put Chelsea ahead 3-0 on aggregate.

In the 32nd minute, Kane, 28, came dangerously close to cutting the deficit in half.

Sanchez nodded on Giovani Lo Celso’s in-swinging corner, which Kane smashed home at the back post.

The England captain, on the other hand, was left distraught after failing to make contact.

Spurs didn’t have it easy the rest of the way.

When Rudiger fouled Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on the stroke of halftime, referee Andre Marriner awarded them a penalty.

However, it was changed to a free-kick after a lengthy VAR review determined that the infringement occurred outside the penalty area.

In the second half, Marriner awarded another spot kick after deeming Kepa Arrizabalaga to have fouled Lucas Moura.

However, this decision was overturned as well, as the Spaniard had won the ball.

Kane later thought he’d finally scored his 250th club goal.

However, he was adjudged to be slightly offside, and the effort was disqualified.

