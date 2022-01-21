Watch Trent Alexander-Arnold’s awe-inspiring assist for Jota’s second goal, which puts an end to Arsenal’s Carabao Cup hopes.

As Liverpool defeated Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD provided another trademark pearler of an assist.

In the 2-0 second-leg win at the Emirates, the Englishman looped a beautiful ball over the top of Arsenal’s defense, setting up Diogo Jota for his second of the night.

LIVERPOOL HAS ENTERED THE FINAL WITH ONE FOOT!

Jota’s superb chip was initially ruled offside until the VAR ruled that Gabriel was keeping him on!! pic.twitter.com9EBVcSSnwT

Liverpool had taken a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Jota’s scuffed effort.

And it was Alexander-Arnold’s feed to the Portuguese forward that gave the Reds the victory in a tense match.

Arsenal lost possession in the middle of the park with 76 minutes on the clock.

When Alexander-Arnold saw Jota fleeing, he was just inches inside his own half.

His perfect diagonal ball sailed over Ben White and into the chest of his teammate.

VAR eventually showed he was on board, and Jota kept control of the situation before dunking Aaron Ramsdale.

Fans, commentators, and pundits praised Alexander-Arnold for his 14th assist in all competitions this season, the most of any Premier League player.

And, after the game, he admitted to keeping track.

“The number is good, and the standard I set myself,” the full-back told Sky.

“I want to create and provide for the team; I made two more today, and whoever is at the end will finish it.”

“Brilliant performance from @LFC,” said Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

“Without Salah or Mane, you’ll have to improve your defense; you’ll need three big clean sheets in those games.”

“Also, @TrentAA will be in the world XI I select for Friday Night Football tomorrow night.”

“I’m looking forward to it a lot, good for us to get there and what we expect,” Alexander-Arnold said of playing Chelsea in the Wembley final in February.

“On this run, we put in good performances, and despite having young players, we were able to win the games.”

“We put in a good performance tonight, and we deserved it.”

“We kept them at bay by never giving them too many chances.”

“Both Jota’s first and second goals were outstanding.

“He is a world-class player who has been in the best form at the club so far; hopefully, he will score more goals.”

We’re hoping to win the championship.”

