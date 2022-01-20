Watch Trent Alexander-Arnold’s jaw-dropping assist for Jota’s second goal as Liverpool snatches the Carabao Cup from Arsenal’s grasp.

As Liverpool defeated Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD provided another trademark pearler of an assist.

In the 2-0 second-leg win at the Emirates, the Englishman looped a beautiful ball over the top of Arsenal’s defense, setting up Diogo Jota for his second of the night.

LIVERPOOL ARE IN THE FINAL!

Jota’s superb chip was initially ruled offside until the VAR ruled that Gabriel was keeping him on!! pic.twitter.com9EBVcSSnwT

Liverpool had taken a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Jota’s scuffed effort.

And it was Alexander-Arnold’s feeding of the Portuguese forward that gave the Reds the victory in a tense match.

Arsenal gave up possession in the middle of the park with 76 minutes on the clock.

When Alexander-Arnold saw Jota fleeing, he was just inches inside his own half.

His perfect diagonal ball sailed over Ben White and into the chest of his teammate.

VAR eventually came around, and Jota took control of the situation before dunking over Aaron Ramsdale.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has 14 assists in all competitions for Liverpool this season, the most of any Premier League player; no one else has more than ten.

The assist was Alexander-Arnold’s 14th in all competitions this season, the most of any Premier League player.

And, after the game, he admitted to keeping track.

“The number is good, and I set a standard for myself,” the full-back told Sky.

“I want to create and provide for the team; I made two more today, and whoever is left at the end will finish it off.”

“Brilliant performance from @LFC,” tweeted Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

“Without Salah or Mane, you’ll have to improve your defensive game; you’ll need three big clean sheets in those games.”

“Also, @TrentAA will be in the world XI I select for Friday Night Football tomorrow night.”

“Looking forward to it a lot, good for us to get there and what we expect,” Alexander-Arnold said of the possibility of facing Chelsea in the Wembley final in February.

“On this run, we put in good performances, and despite having young players, we were able to win all of our games.”

Tonight, we gave it our all, and we deserved it.

“We never gave them too many chances and were able to keep them at bay.”

“Both Jota’s first and second goals were outstanding.

“He’s a…,” says the narrator.

