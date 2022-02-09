Watch Tyson Fury demonstrate his speed on pads while claiming that he can beat Dillian Whyte ‘with one hand behind my back.’

Watch Tyson Fury show off his speed on pads while claiming to be able to beat Dillian Whyte ‘with one hand behind my back.’

As he continued his training camp in Dubai, TYSON FURY claimed he could beat Dillian Whyte with “one hand behind my back.”

The 33-year-old rivals were the subject of a record-breaking purse bid, which Fury’s promoter Frank Warren won after a £30.6 million offer.

Since the fight was announced, Whyte has been almost radio silent, whereas the Gypsy King has been full of trash talk.

And while discussing tactics ahead of their fight in Dubai, Fury took another shot at his former training partner.

“Whatever I feel like on the night really,” he told DubaiEyeSport.

To be fair, I don’t pay these jerks much attention.

“I’m going to do whatever I want that night.”

I can beat Whyte in any style I choose.

I’ll still beat him if I put one hand behind my back and one foot off the ground.”

It is believed that the two have now received contracts to fight, implying that the date and location of the fight will be announced soon.

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff was an early favorite to host the all-British match.

The home of Welsh rugby, however, appears to be out of the running, with Wembley or West Ham’s London Stadium as other possibilities.

When asked if he believes they will ever fight, Fury mocked Anthony Joshua, 32.

“I’m not sure what to think about Anthony Joshua anymore,” he responded.

“To be honest, no one cares about him anymore.”

But maybe I’ll knock him out just for bants.”