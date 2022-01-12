Watch UFC legend Anderson Silva, 46, spar BOTH of his sons at the same time, one of whom ends up on the floor.

ANDERSON SILVA demonstrated how it’s done by putting both of his sons on at the same time.

The Spider, as he was affectionately known, was a Brazilian footballer with unrivaled speed and timing during his prime.

Silva, however, is proving that he is still the daddy at the age of 46, taking no prisoners, even with his sons.

Kalyl and Gabriel, both kickboxers, were photographed in California sparring with their legendary father.

They couldn’t even get close to the middleweight champion, who was slipping and sliding around for fun.

Silva even floored one of his sons with a perfect leg sweep at one point.

Following three consecutive losses, the veteran southpaw was released from his UFC contract in 2020.

He has since transitioned to boxing, having previously competed in the ring twice.

Silva has been coaching and corning his lads during the final chapter of his illustrious career.

Kalyl, 22, is 2-0 in kickboxing, having won his first bout in just eight seconds in August.

Gabriel, the older brother, has won titles and has a 5-1 record, but he was recently knocked out in November.

In June, their father stunned ex-boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, 35, with an eight-round points victory.

Then, in September, he knocked out Tito Ortiz, 46, a fellow former UFC champion, in the first round of their boxing match.