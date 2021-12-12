Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko stop boxing in the middle of a round and walk over to BEG Richard Commey’s corner to throw in the towel during the fight.

Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko stop boxing in the middle of a round to go to Richard Commey’s corner and throw in the towel.

Midway through the seventh round, VASILIY LOMACHENKO called a halt to the fight and urged Richard Commey’s corner to call it a day.

Lomachenko had just knocked out the Ghanaian with a massive left hand and appeared to be on his way to a victory.

Commey plummets.

Commey, 34, was able to get to his feet and beat the count, but he appeared to be heavy-legged when he did.

Lomachenko, 33, then motioned to the former IBF lightweight champion’s corner to call a halt to the fight.

They refused, and Commey fought until the 12th and final bell, but was soundly defeated on the cards.

Lomachenko was questioned about his decision to ask Commey’s team to call it a day.

“I saw his predicament,” he said.

For him, it was a difficult task.

That’s why I said, ‘Hey, let’s get this fight over with.’

“But he’s a true warrior, and he’s got heart, so we kept going and showed 12 great rounds.”

Since a shocking defeat to Teofimo Lopez, 24, in October 2020, this was Lomachenko’s second comeback victory.

Lopez, however, was stunned by George Kambosos Jr, 28, who won the unified lightweight titles in late November.

Lomachenko now has his sights set on Australian Kambosos, and he is willing to go into the new champion’s backyard if necessary.

“I’ll go wherever I have to go to fight him,” he declared.

This opportunity is extremely valuable to me.

I’ll take this opportunity if God gives it to me.”

Devin Haney, 23, Ryan Garcia, 23, and Gervonta Davis, 27, compete in the lightweight divisions as well.

“I said before that I don’t like talking about myself,” Lomachenko continued.

“We have a lot of great fighters in this weight division.”

We have a large number of elite fighters on our team.

As a result, we’ll be able to put on a lot of great fights in the future.”