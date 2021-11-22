Watch Vinicius Jr. demolish Granada’s defense with a solo run the length of the field before a rival is sent off for tackling him.

Watch Vinicius Jr demolish the Granada defense with a solo run the length of the field before a rival is sent off for tagging him.

VINICIUS JR slayed the Granada defense with a spectacular solo run.

Monchu was sent off for his horror lunge to scythe down the tricky winger when he finally got close enough to stop him.

Vinicius Jr. Gets the Superstar Treatment pic.twitter.comym4hZESyMT Vinicius Jr. Gets the Superstar Treatment

After scoring Real Madrid’s third goal in a 4-1 away win on Sunday, Vinicius, 21, was in a good mood.

So, when the ball was rolled out to him in the Real left-back position midway through the second half, he only had one thought.

Izma Ruiz was putting pressure on Vinicius, but he brilliantly evaded him with a deft flick before racing into the Granada half, much like he did in April when he “destroyed Ozan Kabak’s career.”

When two more defenders closed in on him, the £35million star looked like he was going to lose possession, but he just about kept the ball down the left wing.

He dodged the sliding tackle of one of them on the touchline with lightning speed and sublime skill.

But then, in the corner, Monchu dived in with a disgusting, cynical challenge, not even close to the ball, threatening to make his way into the Granada penalty area.

Vinicius, who was on international duty last week and pulled off an outrageous rainbow flick, was completely wiped out and fell to the ground with his face to the ground as the referee blew his whistle, brandishing the red card.

The Brazilian, ecstatic at having baited his opponent, couldn’t hide his joy as he dusted himself down after the foul.

Monchu was less pleased and made a hand gesture to the referee, either implying that he had the ball or requesting VAR to review whether a straight red was the correct call.

It was – and Granada was reduced to ten men for the final 23 minutes.

After Marco Asensio and Nacho had found the net in the first half before the hosts pulled one back, Carlo Ancelotti’s side only scored one more goal, with Ferland Mendy completing the win.

Real Madrid has regained control of LaLiga, surpassing Sevilla and Real Sociedad.

Los Blancos also have the most goals in Spain’s top flight, with 32 in 13 games, nine more than any other team.

