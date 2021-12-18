Watch Vinicius Jr ‘DESTROY’ Correa with simple skill in Real Madrid’s win over Atletico Madrid.

In Real Madrid’s win over Atletico Madrid, watch Vinicius Jr ‘DESTROY’ Correa with simple skill.

In the Madrid derby on Sunday, Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. humiliated rival Angel Correa.

Los Blancos won 2-0 to extend their La Liga lead, and Vinicius was the star of the show.

And with a stunning display of skill, he sent Correa flying, brilliantly using his body to throw his opponent off balance.

The 21-year-old Brazilian received the ball on the left side of the field and turned to face the touchline.

Then the magic happened, with Vinicius feinting forward before quickly turning the other way, causing Correa to fall to the ground.

Many fans were impressed by the skill, with some claiming it exemplifies why the winger is one of the best in the world.

“He still hasn’t recovered,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“This was the highlight of the game for me,” said another.

“The very best in the world.”

“This should be illegal,” said a third.

Vinicius shone in the Bernabeu clash in more ways than one.

In the 16th minute, he assisted on Karim Benzema’s 18th goal of the season, clipping in a brilliantly weighted cross that Benzema thumped in on the volley.

After halftime, Vinicius picked up the ball on the left flank, cut inside, and instead of going for goal, rolled the ball across for Marco Asensio to score his second goal.

Vinicus now has nine assists on the season, giving him 21 goal contributions in only 23 games.

