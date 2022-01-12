Watch Vinicius Jr.’s electrifying opener as Valverde earns an extra-time winner in a thrilling Clasico.

Watch Vinicius Jr’s electrifying opener as Valverde earns the Clasico winner in extra time.

REAL MADRID qualified for the Spanish Super Cup Final after defeating Barcelona 3-2 in a thrilling semi-final in Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid and Barcelona battled it out in another thrilling El Clasico at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side emerging victorious.

Los Blancos took the lead on 25 minutes thanks to Vinicius Jr, but their joy was short-lived as the Blaugrana equalized four minutes before half-time with a bizarre goal by Luuk de Jong.

The Madrid giants dominated the second half as well, regaining the lead thanks to a goal from Karim Benzema after 72 minutes.

However, just seven minutes before full-time, Xavi’s men equalized through the return of Ansu Fati, sending the game into extra-time.

Ancelotti’s side, however, were unfazed and won in the 98th minute thanks to Federico Valverde.

Real dominated the first half, but Benzema, Vinicius, and Marco Asensio all missed major chances.

When Benzema dispossessed a sloppy Sergio Busquets in midfield and played Vinicius through with a wonderful through ball, their possession finally paid off.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr scores first!

After outpacing Ronald Araujo, the Brazil international found himself in front of Marc Andre ter Stegen and sent the ball into the back of the net with a fine finish.

The 21-year-old reveled in his goal with a cheeky little dance for the live audience in Riyadh.

But Barcelona fought back quickly and leveled the score near halftime when De Jong deflected an attempted clearance by Eder Militao, catching Thibaut Courtois off guard.

However, Real’s dominance continued in the second half, with Vinicius releasing Benzema, who turned away from Araujo’s challenge, but his shot rattled Ter Stegen’s post on 69 minutes.

Despite two fine saves from the Barcelona goalkeeper, who denied both the Real striker and Vinicius, the France international was luckier the second time around.

Benzema, on the other hand, picked up the rebound from Vinicius’ effort and scored a crucial goal that appeared to end the tie.

But Barcelona were not to be denied, as Pedri and Fati, who both came off the bench, inspired a stunning comeback and got a late equaliser.

Jordi Alba’s fine cross was met with a clinical header from…

