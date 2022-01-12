Watch Vinicius Jr. scorch Barcelona’s defense before dancing with the stars in the Clasico opener.

Watch Vinicius Jr. scorch Barcelona’s defense in the Clasico opener… and then dance with the stars.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid scored the first goal in the El Clasico against Barcelona with a clinical finish in the first half.

At the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia, Real will face Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals.

Los Blancos dominated the first 45 minutes, with Karim Benzema, Marcos Asensio, and Vinicius all missing opportunities.

After 25 minutes, however, the Madrid giants’ possession paid off as the forward’s blistering pace broke the deadlock.

Benzema stole the ball from a sloppy Sergio Busquets in midfield and brilliantly played Vinicius through.

After completely outpacing Ronald Araujo, the Brazil international found himself in front of Marc Andre ter Stegen and sent the ball into the back of the net with a fine finish.

The 21-year-old reveled in his goal as he performed a cheeky little dance for the live audience in Riyadh.

Real’s and Vinicius’ joy, however, was short-lived, as Barcelona fought back and equalized just four minutes before halftime.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr scores first!

Luuk de Jong diverted an attempted clearance by Eder Militao, catching Thibaut Courtois off guard.

In the final on Sunday, the winner of tonight’s match will face either Athletic Bilbao or Atletico Madrid, the Spanish champions.

On Thursday, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will play in the competition’s second semi-final.

