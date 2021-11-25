Watch Vitoria’s hilarious reaction to Spalletti’s handshake snub – but Napoli’s manager claims it was retaliation.

Watch Spartak boss Vitoria’s amusing reaction to Spalletti’s handshake snub – but Napoli manager Claudio Ranieri claims it was retaliation.

When Spartak Moscow manager Rui Vitoria tried to shake the hand of Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti at the end of their Europa League match, he was turned down.

In the group game, Aleksandr Sobolev’s two first-half goals were enough to give the Russian side a 2-1 victory over the Serie A side.

After the game, Vitoria went over to shake Spalletti’s hand, which became a major talking point.

After indicating that he did not want to embrace the Spartak manager, the Italian coach walked straight down the tunnel.

Vitoria’s smug shrug and head nod to Spalletti was priceless.

The Napoli president, on the other hand, went on to explain why he didn’t shake hands.

“He didn’t salute me before the game,” Spalletti said after the match to Sky Sports Italia.

“Not at the end just because you won, but when you shake hands with the other coach.”

“Before every game, I always go to salute the opposing coach.

It’s far too easy to do it only after you’ve won.

“You have to give someone a warm welcome to your stadium.”

After losing 3-2 to Inter Milan at the weekend, Napoli has now lost two games in a row.

They are now in second place in their Europa League group, just one point behind Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw.

When Warsaw and bottom-placed Leicester meet at the King Power Stadium on Thursday evening, they will have the chance to leapfrog Napoli.

On December 9, Brendan Rodgers’ side will face the Italians in their final group match.