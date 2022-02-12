Watch West Ham striker Andriy Yarmolenko receive a SENT-OFF for elbowing an opponent in a U23s game shortly after scoring the game’s winning goal.

ANDRIY YARMOLENKO went from hero to zero in West Ham’s Under-23s match against Swansea, receiving a red card minutes after scoring the game-winning goal.

On Friday, the Ukraine international lined up alongside the Hammers’ youth team in the hope of getting some much-needed game time.

Why has Yarmolenko been given a red card?

Yarmolenko, 32, scored the game’s only goal in first-half stoppage time, but was sent off five minutes into the second half for an apparent elbow on Ben Erickson.

The decision astounded the former Borussia Dortmund player, who couldn’t help but laugh as he walked away.

Yaromlenko’s dismissal also surprised former Hammers defender Kenny Brown.

“It’s disappointing,” he said, “because the referee was eager to get his card out.”

West Ham fans were stunned by the bizarre dismissal, with one writing on Twitter, “Poor decision that, doesn’t seem like any force.”

“The referee is clearly looking for it and trying to snag a big name,” another said. “Unfortunately, he will go down the ladder rather than up for this.”

“A dreadful decision.”

“Yarnalenko’s reaction speaks volumes,” another said, “he just stood there and laughed at the ref.”

“This decision is a complete farce.

“The club should file a complaint with the referees’ association and the Football Association, and have it revoked.”

“I can see why the referee made that decision from his position,” one said, “although whether the force is negligible or not is subjective.”

Yarmolenko joined West Ham from Dortmund in the summer of 2018 but has yet to establish himself as a regular starter.

During his time in east London, the winger has made 67 appearances and scored eleven goals.

Yarmolenko’s time with the Hammers appears to be coming to an end this summer when his contract runs out.

This season, the Ukrainian has clearly fallen down the pecking order at the London Stadium, making only eight starts.

On Sunday afternoon, West Ham’s senior team will play Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

