Watch West Ham striker Manuel Lanzini score a controversial goal against Leeds as Whites owner Radrizzani criticizes the officials.

In West Ham’s FA Cup tie against Leeds, Manuel Lanzini scored an enigmatic opener.

With a good pass from Michail Antonio to Nikola Vlasic, the Hammers carved the Whites open.

UW1IFPQ2xj (https://twitter.com/UW1IFPQ2xj)

Diego Llorente of Leeds was too close to the Croatian, allowing him to spin inside the penalty area and dash for goal.

Llorente did his best to stop Vlasic, but only managed to prevent a shot from being fired.

Lanzini swept the ball into the net after it bounced around in the penalty area.

Jarrod Bowen, on the other hand, appeared to be offside during the build-up.

The Englishman was clearly behind the last man from Vlasic’s initial attempted shot.

But it’s possible that Bowen’s position on Vlasic’s second touch swayed the decision in West Ham’s favor.

“Very clear to everyone [offside],” Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani said on Twitter in response to the goal.

Fans were also dissatisfied with the decision.

“Still don’t understand how that Lanzini goal wasn’t overturned, Bowen’s clearly offside then interferes with play, another s*** VAR decision,” one fan wrote.

