Watch Wilfried Zaha channel Diana Ross as he drags a terrible penalty FIVE YARDS wide against Norwich.

During the 1-1 draw at Norwich, Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha channeled his inner Diana Ross by dragging his penalty five yards wide.

At Carrow Road, the Ivory Coast international, 29, went from hero to zero with an emphatic curling strike in the 60th minute.

Wilfried Zaha, take a bow.

One of the best goals of the season was scored by Zaha, who whipped in a shot from the edge of the box into the top right corner.

But, just THREE minutes later, he missed one of the worst spot-kicks in Premier League history.

The former Manchester United winger took a confident step forward, but his effort went just wide of Angus Gunn’s right-hand post.

Zaha’s shot deflected off his standing foot and away from goal, leaving the player stunned.

It proved to be a pivotal point in the game, as the Eagles were forced to settle for a point, making it four top-flight games without a win.

Unsurprisingly, the miss sparked outrage on social media, with fans comparing the miss to Diana Ross’ missed penalty during the 1994 World Cup opening ceremony for the United States.

Ross, the legendary Supremes singer, was on the mic as she ran through a crowd, anticipating her big chance to score from the spot.

The lady in red, on the other hand, pretended to do a few push-ups before hilariously scuffing her effort.

It was clearly intended to find the back of the net, but the goalkeeper decided to collapse it anyway to add to the absurdity.

“Zaha just channeled his inner Diana Ross for that penalty,” one Twitter user said in response to Zaha’s miss.

“Worst penalty miss since Diana Ross in World Cup 94,” one joked.

“That Zaha penalty might just rival Diana Ross’,” a third added.

“Zaha with possibly the worst penalty you’ll ever see…” said one.

“No overreaction, but Zaha’s penalty could be the worst I’ve ever seen,” the fan continued.

The misses of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Elanga in Manchester United’s FA Cup exit to Middlesbrough last Friday were mentioned by one supporter.

“I thought Ronaldo and Elanga’s penalties the other night were bad,” he said.

Wilfried Zaha, please take a bow.”

“Zaha with the kind of penalty that gets a sympathetic retake in an under-9s game,” another joked.

