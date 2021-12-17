Watch William Borland hit a stunning NINE-DARTER to win on the final leg of his sensational Ally Pally debut in the PDC World Darts.

WILLIAM BORLAND won his first-round match with a NINE-DART FINISH, claiming the “greatest night of my life.”

The debutant from Scotland etched his name into the record books with the perfect leg in the final set of a 3-2 win over a stunned Bradley Brooks in the best match of this year’s William Hill PDC World Darts Championship.

With a nine-darter, William Borland defeats Bradley Brooks.

Borland nailed double 12 to send Ally Pally insane as the match went to a sudden-death leg at 2-2 apiece.

The English fans, who were singing, “Scotland gets battered everywhere they go,” were silenced as he celebrated with his arms open wide.

This was the 11th time a nine-darter had won the PDC version of the worlds, but it was the first time it had done so in a TV event.

During the lockdown at West Lothian shop Card Factory, Borland, dubbed Big Willie, sold Christmas cards, but he will now be receiving congratulations cards.

“Everyone singing about Scotland getting battered everywhere got me going,” he said.

“It’s an honor to hit a nine darter anywhere, but to do so on the grandest stage of them all is incredible.”

“All I wanted to do was win the leg because Bradley had come back so well.”

I was a little nervous, but when the 177 came in on the first visit, I was all over it.

“I was playing Joe Cullen in Salzburg and thought to myself, ‘Just don’t do what you did the last time.’

It was inserted successfully.

“Doing it in front of my two sponsors and cousin was fantastic.”

“It was fantastic to play well and win.”

It felt incredible to hit the nine darter.

I was completely enthralled.

“In my darts career, this will go down in history as the best night of my life…so far.”

It was a bit of a slog for me, and Bradley had a couple of bad legs to add to the mix.

“All I could think was, keep going, keep going.”

I was doing well until it happened.

“We both struggled at times, and I believe I simply did the right thing at the right time to get us over the hump.”

“It’s wonderful to be here.

I’ve previously competed in a few television tournaments, and I’m just happy to be here and play some good darts.

