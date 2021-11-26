Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a black belt in taekwondo, strip down to his underwear and demonstrate his incredible kicking skills on a heavy bag.

In his most recent social media video, ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC demonstrated why he holds a black belt in taekwondo by performing a variety of moves.

On the heavy bag, the legendary striker demonstrated a variety of kicks, demonstrating his incredible skill.

Ever since he broke through as a young footballer, the AC Milan forward has boasted about his martial arts prowess.

“You must be shapeless, formless, like water,” he captioned his most recent Instagram video.

Ibrahimovic earned his black belt in taekwondo when he was 17 years old.

The Italian national taekwondo team awarded him an honorary black belt in 2010.

His martial arts abilities, however, have not limited his ability to perform at the highest level on the football field.

Despite the fact that he turned 40 in October, the Swedish sensation has continued to score for AC Milan.

Ibra returned to Milan for a second stint at the end of 2019 and has not disappointed.

For the Italian giants, he has 33 goals in 57 games, including five in ten so far this season.

In addition, the veteran footballer has made his first appearance for Sweden since 2016.

In 2021, he earned four caps for his country, but due to a knee injury, he was unable to compete in Euro 2020.

Ibra returned to Sweden’s lineup for the final World Cup qualifiers, playing a minor role.

However, he was unable to prevent them from losing their final two games to Georgia and Spain, resulting in their elimination from automatic qualification for Qatar.

Ibra and his teammates are now in the play-offs, but they have the advantage of being one of the six seeded teams.

Following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Milan man had a few words to say about his former club Manchester United.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Ibra scored 29 goals in 53 games for the Red Devils, but he has criticized the club’s proclivity to dwell on the past.

“They talk too much about the past,” he told the Guardian.

‘I’m here to focus on the present and create my own story,’ I said when I arrived.

“However, having too much creates a loop.”

You should either think about the present or go to a hospital to have your head cleaned.”

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https