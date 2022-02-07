Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic do sit-ups from a hanging punch bag as he maintains his fitness at the age of 40.

Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic do sit-ups from a hanging punch bag as the AC Milan star maintains his fitness at the age of 40.

On and off the field, ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC continues to show that age is no barrier.

The 40-year-old has given his fans an inside look at the strenuous fitness regime he follows to stay at the top of his game.

The Swedish legend, who still plays for AC Milan in Serie A, shared a stunning video of himself doing sit-ups while swinging upside down on a punch bag.

“Patience,” he captioned the video on Twitter.

Ibrahimovic’s workout video was released just one day after Milan president Paolo Maldini announced that the ex-Manchester United star would be signing a new one-year contract.

He has scored 36 goals in 66 games since returning to the San Siro in 2020.

After defeating leaders and neighbors Inter this weekend, Milan are only one point behind the leaders in the table.

Even though he will turn 41 in October, Ibrahimovic continues to defy logic.

However, with his Milan contract set to expire this summer, Ibrahimovic has been linked with a move away from the club.

Ibrahimovic, on the other hand, is adamant that he wants to sign a new contract with the Rossoneri, according to Rossoneri legend and now-technical director Maldini.

“Zlatan knows what he wants, he doesn’t fake anything,” Maldini said on DAZN.

“He is aware of the possibility of a deal with Milan.

He’ll be the first to say no if he doesn’t feel like continuing.

“It’s his plan to go on.”

Zlatan will never be a liability to this group, but rather a valuable asset.”

Ibrahimovic’s legendary status has already been established thanks to his 510 club career goals while playing for top teams such as PSG, United, and Barcelona.

The striker, who has also played for Ajax, Inter Milan, Juventus, and the LA Galaxy, returned to international duty for Sweden last year, scoring 62 goals in 120 games.

