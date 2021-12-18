Watching Julianna Pena’s stunning win over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269, Joe Rogan claims he was about to have a heart attack.

In the co-main event of UFC 269, Ultimate Fighter season 18 winner Pena stunned the world by ending Nunes’ reign as bantamweight champion.

Following an insane back-and-forth, the Venezuelan Vixen submitted the pound-for-pound queen in the second round, leaving Rogan and fellow commentator Daniel Cormier speechless.

“I’ve seen a lot of fights, but that might just be the wildest moment I’ve ever witnessed while watching combat sports,” he wrote on Instagram.

“@dc_mma and I were on the verge of passing out.

“Thank God @jon_anik stayed calm and collected!

“A huge congrats to the new champ @venezuelanvixen for turning the combat sports world on its head and giving it a good thrashing! What a night!!!”

Pena, on the other hand, was not surprised by her historic achievement.

“I’m not surprised, motherf*****s,” she said in her post-fight interview with Rogan.

Nunes’ loss to Pena ended a SIX-YEAR unbeaten streak in which she defeated legends such as Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, and Holly Holm.

And the new queen of the women’s 135lb division is willing to give the former champion a rematch right away if she so desires.

“I’d like to go down and rematch Valentina Shevchenko,” she stated.

“That rematch with Germaine de Randamie would be fantastic.”

“I’d love a rematch against Amanda if that’s what she wants.”

I’m just trying to take everything in right now.”

“We can rematch at 135 pounds if she wants to do that,” Pena later added, “but whatever the company decides.”

“Being a two-division champion would be fantastic, even if it meant going down to 125 and fighting Valentina.”

“Right now, all I want to do is bask in the glory of victory.”

