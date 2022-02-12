Watford 0 Brighton 2: Roy Hodgson’s home debut ends in defeat as the Hornets slip further into relegation danger.

As Watford manager, ROY HODGSON was left searching for his first goal – let alone a win – as Brighton cruised to victory.

The Seagulls were victorious thanks to Neal Maupay’s stunning goal and Adam Webster’s late killer blow.

Since succeeding Claudio Ranieri last month, Hodgson has taken just one point and scored no goals in his first three games in charge of the Hornets.

Watford are three points behind Newcastle in 17th place, who have a game in hand.

It was a low-quality match, with Watford lacking confidence and Brighton’s passing game falling short of its usual standards.

Despite this, Potter’s side had far more chances, and captain Lewis Dunk should have done better when his free header from a corner sailed over the bar.

The game appeared to be heading for a stalemate at halftime, but Maupay broke the deadlock with a world-class finish with a minute remaining.

Tariq Lamptey sent in a speculative cross that the French striker hit first-time and spiraled into the far corner.

It was Maupay’s eighth league goal of the season, and his ninth overall, in a productive season for the often-criticised forward.

Watford came agonizingly close to scoring their first goal under Hodgson after the break when Emmanuel Dennis beat three men in the box and then thundered the ball against the crossbar.

Hodgson went all out by bringing on African Cup of Nations champion Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro, but it only served to expose more weaknesses for Brighton.

Marc Cucurella and Jakub Moder came close before Webster put an end to it late in the game.

Sub Alexis Mac Allister’s corner hit Joel Veltman and bounced free for England hopeful Webster.

Watford couldn’t stop his first shot, but they couldn’t stop the rebound, which the centre-back smashed into the roof of the net from close range.

