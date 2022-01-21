Watford 0 Norwich 3: A brilliant double by Josh Sargent lifts the Canaries out of the relegation zone at the expense of the ten-man Hornets.

Watford 0 Norwich 3: A brilliant double from Josh Sargent lifts the Canaries out of the relegation zone at the expense of the ten-man Hornets.

Norwich City beat Watford 3-0 to move out of the bottom three. Josh Sargent scored a brilliant double.

The 21-year-old Norwich striker opened the scoring in the 51st minute, his first goal in the Premier League since joining last summer.

“This is OUT OF THIS WORLD!”

Norwich City take the lead after Josh Sargent scores his first Premier League goal with an incredible finish! pic.twitter.comA9cKnPOKbS

After play was restarted after the lights went out at Vicarage Road, he doubled his tally with a header 20 minutes later.

However, it was his first goal, which he scored with an emphatic running scorpion kick, that put him in contention for Goal of the Year.

Teemu Pukki’s low pass was just behind him, and the USA international got on the end of it.

However, the former Werder Bremen star repositioned his feet and flicked the ball goalwards with his heel.

The ball bounced in off the underside of the bar and just over the line, eliciting wild celebrations from both fans and players.

“I thought the chance had gone as the over-hit pass from [Kenny] McLean had taken it away from Pukki,” Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said on commentary.

“However, Pukki did a fantastic job of keeping it in.

Watford may claim a foul, but Sargent’s finish is incredible, especially since it’s from behind him.

“Sargent’s performance is incredible.

“I believe the defender will go down before Pukki makes contact, but the finish is unbelievable.”

After Emmanuel Dennis was sent off, Watford were reduced to ten men, and Juraj Kucka scored an own goal in added time.

