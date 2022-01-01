Watford 0 Tottenham 1: Spurs snatch a dramatic 96th-minute win thanks to Davinson Sanchez headers, putting them in fifth place.

Spurs snatch a dramatic 96th-minute win thanks to Davinson Sanchez headers, moving them up to fifth place.

ANTONIO CONTE’s words may have to be retracted.

When Tottenham fans learned that their manager had written off the club’s chances of finishing in the top four, they were taken aback.

Spurs’ unlikely push for a place in the Champions League next season was boosted by Davinson Sanchez’s last-gasp winner.

With two games in hand over their bitter rivals, the Lilywhites are now only two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Nobody could have predicted this a few months ago, when Tottenham was struggling under Nuno Espirito Santo’s management.

However, his dismissal and the appointment of Conte as his replacement has turned things around.

Since taking over, the Italian has yet to lose a Premier League match, winning five and drawing three of his first eight games.

It’s no surprise that the travelling Tottenham fans were chanting their manager’s name after the final whistle.

Rarely has a former Chelsea manager enjoyed such a high level of popularity at Spurs.

Spurs continued where they left off from Tuesday’s lackluster 1-1 draw at Southampton, so this was not a classic victory.

But it was still nothing compared to Nuno’s dreck.

And, as Claudio Ranieri will tell you, results are everything in this business.

Conte’s work at Tottenham contrasts sharply with that of his Watford counterparts.

This was Ranieri’s 10th defeat in 12 games as Hornets manager.

And, given their history of dismissing managers, the Tinkerman is unlikely to last much longer.

Following Tuesday’s 4-1 home defeat by West Ham, Ranieri made three changes to his starting lineup, recalling William Troost-King, Imran Louza, and Ken Sema – not that it made much of a difference.

Watford is a bit like the Beano in that they have Dennis up front and not much else.

After his call-up to the African Cup of Nations was snubbed by Nigeria, Emmanuel Dennis tried his hardest to get the Hornets back on track.

But it was all for naught.

After this, the striker is probably wishing he was going to Cameroon.

The travelling Tottenham fans sang their traditional Glory, Glory Hallelujah, which was fitting given that this match had the intensity of a Sunday church service for long periods of time.

Protect us, Lord.

After 90 seconds, Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saved Dennis’ attempt to place a shot into the bottom corner.

However, the action slowed down as Tottenham appeared to be going through the motions.

Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg’s rising shot over the bar in the 17th minute was their first serious attempt.

Sergio Reguilon’s 20-yarder was saved by Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann before Kane steered a shot wide…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.