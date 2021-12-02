Watford 1 Chelsea 2: Hakim Ziyech’s winner keeps the relieved Blues top of the table after a massive delay caused by a medical emergency.

CLAUDIO RANIERI nearly gave Thomas Tuchel the scare of his life when the new Tinkerman collided with his Chelsea predecessor.

Roman Abramovich’s first managerial victim was the veteran Italian, who was fired in 2004 after making too many changes for the demanding Russian.

Tuchel came dangerously close to falling into the same trap when he rotated himself into trouble with a slew of adjustments that only served to disrupt his league’s leaders.

With goals from Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech, they just about kept their top-of-the-table position.

However, struggling Watford pushed them all the way in a game that was called off two hours and 31 minutes after it began due to a terrifying medical emergency.

Ranieri couldn’t park a bus if he worked for National Express, and the Hornets have scored 28 goals in his seven games in charge.

Unfortunately for the 70-year-old, five of those matches have ended in defeat, which is a worse record than Xisco Munoz had before he was fired in October.

His team, on the other hand, had charged out of the traps like possessed men, hoping to catch the European champions off guard.

Trevoh Chalobah blocked Joao Pedro’s goal-bound effort, and Edouard Mendy had to make a flying save to keep Cesar Azpilicueta from converting Kiko Femenia’s fifth-minute cross into his own net.

The medical emergency unfolding in the Graham Taylor Stand while Adam Masina was receiving treatment for a tenth-minute thigh injury, however, brought all of that early momentum to a screeching halt.

Marcos Alonso was the first to notify the authorities, directing the Chelsea medical team to the afflicted fan who required CPR.

Both teams were immediately ordered to their dressing rooms by referee David Coote, who wanted ambulance personnel to concentrate on their work.

The players also stated that they would not return to the field until they had received a complete update on the fan’s condition.

Andreas Christensen, a Chelsea defender, must have relived painful moments from last summer’s Euros, when Danish teammate Christian Eriksen died of a heart attack.

Fortunately, Vicarage Road is right next door to Watford General Hospital, and after the patient was taken away by ambulance, the game could finally resume after a 35-minute delay.

Tuchel had used the long break to lash out at his players and make it clear that their early efforts were not up to par.

And, like Mason Mount, his words had a near-instant effect…

