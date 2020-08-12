Watford demand club-record fee from Liverpool for winger

Watford have told Liverpool they must stump up at least £40m to take Ismaila Sarr to Anfield this summer, according to reports.

Last week the Watford Observer claimed that the Reds were one of a number of clubs keen on the 22-year-old, while they added that Sarr’s respect for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could prove to be a big lure.

“Mane is not only a Senegal team-mate of mine but he is my inspiration and idol,” Sarr said previously.

“It will be perfect for me to play against him again. For me he is the best player in the world. For sure, the best African player in Europe.

“He’s our national team leader but he’s also a nice guy and I love him.”

And now the Evening Standard claims that the Hornets ‘are ready to demand a club-record fee of over £40million for’ Sarr with Liverpool one of the main interested parties.

The Senegal international has been scouted by clubs from Spain and Germany, while Crystal Palace and Wolves are also credited with interest.

Watford will not let Sarr go on the cheap this summer and they ‘will demand a fee in excess of the record £40m Everton paid for Richarlison in 2018’.

The Premier League side forked out a sizeable £30m to bring Sarr to England from French club Rennes last summer and his performances this season have only increased his value.

With four years left on his contract at Vicarage Road, the Hornets are in a good position to negotiate a high sum despite relegation from the Premier League.

‘Liverpool are emerging as frontrunners to sign Sarr’ with the winger fitting ‘the profile of player Jurgen Klopp is after’ this summer.

The Evening Standard adds that Sarr ‘would be keen on a move to Liverpool’ with a transfer to Anfield proving ‘particularly attractive given it would allow him to play alongside his hero’, Mane.