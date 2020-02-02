Watford in discussions with Burnley’s Teddy Perkins over move on transfer deadline day

Watford have switched their attentions from Burnley’s Ben Gibson to his team-mate Teddy Perkins.

The 20-year old centre back will be discussing a move to Vicarage Road on Friday.

Perkins joined Burnley in the summer of 2018 but has not made an appearance for the Turf Moor side since joining up with them.

He did, however, play a game as a trialist for Watford earlier this month and the Hertfordshire club have clearly taken a liking to him.

The defender featured in the middle of the back line as they took on Bristol City in an Under 23s clash.

Perkins previously played for Leyton Orient and has spent a chunk of this season on loan at Ramsbottom.