Watford is in a three-way Premier League transfer battle with Lewes for 19-year-old non-league starlet Ollie Tanner.

Ollie Tanner, a non-league winger, is being watched by Watford, Southampton, and Norwich.

After scoring 12 goals for Lewes this season, the 19-year-old sensation has caught the attention of the Premier League trio.

A number of Championship clubs have also been scouting the highly-rated talent who is currently representing the Isthmian League Premier Division side.

Tanner joined Lewes in November on a two-year deal.

Former Arsenal and Charlton youth product, the wideman spent time at Bromley’s academy before joining Lewes in the National League.

If Tanner joins the Hornets, he will enter a state of chaos.

Claudio Ranieri is facing mounting pressure following a poor run of form that has left the Hertfordshire club just two points above the relegation zone.

Xisco Munoz was replaced by the Italian in October, but he has been unable to turn around the club’s fortunes.

Aside from memorable victories over Everton and Manchester United, Watford has lost ten of their last twelve games under his guidance.

Frank Lampard is the bookies’ favorite to succeed his former Chelsea manager.

Danny Rose, a former Tottenham left-back, has been told he can leave the club after only seven months on a free transfer.

The Hornets informed the player that he would no longer be able to play for the club.

Rose, who has 18 months left on his two-year contract at Vicarage Road, is reportedly unconcerned about being forced out.

The 29-cap England international’s relationship with Ranieri is said to have broken down.

Rose is said to be “disillusioned” with the Italian’s tactics, style of play, and training routine.

