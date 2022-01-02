Watford retaliated against Senegal in a row over Ismaila Sarr’s AFCON 2022 call-up.

In a second row, WATFORD has retaliated against the Senegalese Football Federation over Ismaila Sarr.

Senegal is accusing the Hornets of refusing to release Sarr for the Africa Cup of Nations finals this month, and they are seeking assistance from Fifa.

The tournament begins on Sunday in Cameroon, but Sarr has been declared injured by Watford.

They’ve even requested that the country send an independent surgeon to London to examine Sarr’s knee.

“Ismaila Sarr suffered a knee ligament injury on November 20 in a match against Manchester United and has not been fit to play for Watford since that date,” Watford said in a statement.

“The club wrote to the Senegal Football Federation in early December, outlining the clinical diagnosis of Ismaila’s injury and promptly followed up by supplying the MRI scans detailing the extent of the injury.”

“We informed the Federation of Ismaila’s rehabilitation process and likely time-frame of recovery after further consultation with medical experts.”

“Within the last ten days, the Club has reiterated the player’s current medical status and recovery schedule to the Senegal Football Federation.”

“The Hornets have also requested that the Senegalese Football Federation instruct their own independent surgeon to confirm the diagnosis and the rehabilitation period.”

“The FSF wishes to express its deep condemnation of Watford’s disrespectful, pernicious, and discriminatory behavior in attempting to prevent a player from playing for his national team by any means,” the Senegalese football federation said in a statement.

“Africa, its football, and its players are entitled to the same respect as other continents, confederations, and players.”

“The FSF will take all necessary steps to ensure that its footballers’ basic right to represent their country is respected.”

The Premier League strugglers have previously refused to allow Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis to join up with his country, claiming that the Nigerian Football Federation failed to call him up in time.

Watford, who lost to Tottenham in stoppage time on Sunday, will lose three more players to the tournament, including Nigerian Will Troost-Ekong and Moroccans Imran Louza and Adam Masina.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.