Watford vs Norwich: Player ratings, highlights, and analysis as Sargent’s stunning goal seals a crucial victory for the Canaries

Watford vs Norwich: Player ratings, highlights, and analysis as Sargent’s stunning goal secures a crucial win for the Canaries

In a relegation six-pointer at Vicarage Road, the USA international scored a spectacular scorpion kick and bullet header to finally end his goal drought.

Watford 0-3 Norwich (Sargent 51′, 74′, Kucka o.g 90(plus)2′) Watford 0-3 Norwich (Sargent 51′, 74′, Kucka o.g 90(plus)2′)

Josh Sargent and VAR combined to put a lot of pressure on Watford manager Claudio Ranieri while also bolstering Norwich’s chances of avoiding relegation.

The Canaries climbed out of the bottom three for the first time this season thanks to Sargent’s second-half double, both of which were checked by technology, as well as Juraj Kucka’s late own goal.

Watford replaced them, and as a friend of the Pozzo family, the Italian knows what happens at Vicarage Road to underperforming managers.

After Emmanuel Dennis’ lunge on Max Aarons earned him a second booking and a suspension for the Hornets’ rescheduled match against relegation rivals Burnley on February 5, the Hornets were reduced to ten men.

It’s unclear whether Ranieri, who has lost 10 of his 13 Premier League games since taking over from Xisco Munoz in October, will remain in charge.

The away supporters were of the opinion that this was not the case.

They told him, “You’re getting fired in the morning.”

The less said about the first 45 minutes, which featured far too many fouls and far too little quality, the better, and Sargent spiced things up with an odd 51st-minute opener.

As Teemu Pukki challenged Samir in his own box, the USA forward went to ground and flicked the Finn’s cross over keeper Daniel Bachmann and off the bottom of the crossbar, using the studs on his trailing leg.

Cue technology, first to confirm the ball crossed the line, then to see if Pukki fouled Samir.

He hadn’t – the ex-Udinese man had gone down looking for whistler Mike Dean.

A partial floodlight failure on the hour mark briefly halted the game before it was decided to continue – and VAR assisted Sargent again within two minutes.

Sargent climbed above Samir to head his cross past Bachmann and add to his Premier League tally.

Moussa Sissoko’s potential comeback was thwarted by a raised flag for Watford, and Norwich went on to win at the other end.

Early in the game, Adam Idah made a cross.

