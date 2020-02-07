Wayne Pivac says there is no place for ill-feeling ahead Wales’ Six Nations clash with Ireland

As a man who has had to tell parents their children have died in his former job as a policeman, Wales coach Wayne Pivac has no time for talk of war in the Six Nations.

With England firing bombs at their Championship rivals each week, and Scotland responding with talk of ‘hate’, new-boy Pivac is finding the pre-match mudslinging all a bit unnecessary.

Wales’ trips to Ireland are hardly occasions where the teams lace daisies into each other’s hair – but worldly-wise Wayne does not feel the need to throw any Eddie Jones-style grenades.

‘Hate is a pretty strong word,’ said the former Auckland copper, 57. ‘I don’t think there’s any need for that.

‘We talk about getting in the trenches and all teams do. Players are usually reflective of what they’re hearing from coaching staff.

‘Yes it’s a contact sport, it’s a gladiatorial sport and you’ve got to have the mindset right. I think we all know who hates who and who likes who.

‘No matter who is the opposition, we have a job to do and that’s try to win. I think everyone is pretty much the same underneath.’

Having taken over from Warren Gatland – whose team revelled in the grit and gruesomeness of these away days – Pivac hopes his Wales side are still the same underneath the attacking layers he is trying to add.

‘I don’t think these players would have changed much with the changing of the coaches in terms of how they approach a game, mentality and physicality,’ he added.

‘I think it’s getting the mental side of the game and the physical side of the game married up and making sure we can do what we do at home when we play away to a man from one to 23.

‘That’s the challenge for us but I think clearly we’ve said all along we want to evolve the attack but it’s got to have a common sense approach attached to it.

‘If the conditions dictate then we have to win games through an arm wrestle as well and this team has been very good at doing that in the past.’ Storm Ciara is set to bring 40mph winds and driving rain to Dublin on Saturday so Pivac knows a far more physical challenge awaits Wales than their glitz and glamour show against Italy.

‘Ireland are very strong,’ he said. ‘We’ve got to bring a physical edge to the game.

‘My experience at a lower level with the Scarlets against Leinster – which was full of Irish players – and when you play the likes of Munster and Ulster if you don’t bring that physicality you are going to come off second best.

‘They are very good at grinding teams down, getting go forward and once they get the go forward then penalties tend to come.

‘They’ve got a good set-piece which puts pressure on. They get to the sidelines and get the drive going and then it’s déjà-vu.

‘It’s been an enjoyable week and you can tell it’s a bigger game than last week just from the reaction of the players. That’s without us poking and prodding them.’

For Saturday’s match between two of the three unbeaten teams left after the first round of Six Nations matches, Pivac has made one change.

In comes in the form of centre Nick Tompkins for Johnny McNicholl, as George North moves back to his more familiar home of the wing.

On the Saracens 24-year-old, who made a try-scoring debut last weekend off the bench, Pivac said: ‘I thought he played very well and we think he deserves a chance, so that’s what he’s getting.

‘What the public saw on the field on the weekend, we’ve been seeing it in training every day and the way he conducts himself off the field, he’s a true professional.

‘For a young man but he’s a seasoned pro. He handles himself very well. He’s very impressive.

‘I hope he goes as well starting as he did coming off the bench.’ Tompkins’ family will all now jet to Dublin for his first start.

‘They weren’t meant to fly out to Ireland but they’re all coming now,’ he said. Even my (English) dad’s side – it was brilliant to see him having a Wales shirt on last week! That was the best.

‘My brother had a shirt on as well – and I think my dad cried! Wales has always been part of my family life – my gran was always getting in my ear to play for Wales.’

There are significant changes on the bench, with Rhys Carré, Adam Beard, Gareth Davies, Owen Williams in for Rob Evans, Cory Hill – who has a leg knock – Rhys Webb and Jarrod Evans.

Wales want a first win in Ireland since 2012 in this tournament – but it is hardly a matter of life or death.

: Halfpenny; North, Tompkins, Parkes, Adams; Biggar, T Williams; W Jones, Owens, Lewis, Ball, AW Jones (c), Wainwright, Tipuric, Faletau.

: Elias, Carré, Brown, Beard, Moriarty, G Davies, O Williams, McNicholl.