Wayne Rooney and his close friend Cristiano Ronaldo were Man United trolls who made fun of Sir Alex Ferguson.

WAYNE ROONEY has revealed that he and Cristiano Ronaldo, a former Manchester United teammate, were the squad pranksters who were always making fun of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

During their time at Old Trafford, Rooney and Ronaldo were close friends, and Derby manager Paul Jewell has revealed that the two used to get up to a lot of mischief.

“It was always the two of us playing pranks on the manager or other players,” Rooney wrote in his Sunday Times column.

Rooney was describing how their relationship survived the drama of England’s 2006 World Cup exit to Portugal.

Ronaldo was photographed winking after protesting to the referee that Rooney should be sent off in their quarter-final match in Germany, but their friendship was unaffected.

The former DC United forward admits that it brought them closer together, and that, despite what the press said at the start of the 2006-07 season, they were back to their old tricks on and off the field.

Whether they were trying to one-up their teammates or the United coaching staff, the two footballing superstars seemed unconcerned as they expressed themselves with and without the ball.

Between 2004 and 2009, Rooney and Ronaldo shared a dressing room for five years, winning the Champions League final on penalties in Moscow in 2008.