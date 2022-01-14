Wayne Rooney disagrees with Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that Manchester United must be a ‘top three team,’ and heaps pressure on Rangnick as a result.

Wayne Rooney disagrees with Cristiano Ronaldo’s assertion that Manchester United must be a ‘top three team,’ and heaps pressure on Rangnick as a result.

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has been corrected by Derby manager Wayne Rooney, who believes the club should be winning titles.

Rooney and Ronaldo played for United for five years, winning a slew of trophies, including three Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League.

Many believed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s return to Old Trafford would restore the club’s former glory, but the Red Devils are still in a state of decline.

United should, at the very least, be a top-three team, according to the Portugal captain, but Rooney believes they should be a “top-one team.”

In addition, the club’s all-time leading scorer heaped pressure on interim manager Ralf Rangnick, insisting that he must find a way to win trophies.

“Manchester United must be in the top one, not the top three,” Rooney said.

“Those are the expectations of the fans, as well as the expectations of the club.”

“Of course, they’re going through a tough time, but make no mistake: that’s a team that needs to be winning championships.”

“It has to be winning trophies, and that’s the pressure of coming to Manchester United to play or work.”

“They need to get back to that level.”

I’m confident they’ll take the appropriate steps to return them to their original location.”

This comes after Ronaldo questioned United’s mentality in the midst of a tumultuous season that has included rumors of a dressing room schism.

The star forward also hinted that his return could be short-lived, stating that he does not want to be at a club where he is fighting for “sixth or seventh place.”

“Manchester United should win the league, or be in second or third place,” Ronaldo recently stated.

To be honest, I don’t think there are any other positions for Manchester United.

“In my opinion, our mentality should be in the top three in the Premier League.”

“I don’t want to be here at the club to fight for sixth, seventh, or fifth place,” Ronaldo added.

“I’m here to try to win, to compete, and I believe we [do]compete, but we aren’t quite there yet.”

“However, we still have a long way to go, and I believe that if we change our minds, we can accomplish a lot.”

