Wayne Rooney has been ruled out of Derby’s match against Reading at Reading due to ‘cold-like symptoms,’ but he has tested negative for Covid.

“The boss isn’t here today due to cold-like symptoms,” Derby wrote on Twitter, “but he’s tested negative for Covid-19.”

“As a precaution, he has stayed at home and will communicate with our coaching staff throughout the afternoon,” says the statement.

After winning their last three league games, Derby travels to the Madejski Stadium without their manager to face relegation rivals Reading.

Several managers, including Jurgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta, and Steven Gerrard, have been forced to watch their teams from home in recent weeks.

