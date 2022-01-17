Wayne Rooney has the ability to put an end to Everton’s years of misery – he is the ideal candidate to reclaim the Toffees’ fans and save the club from relegation.

If Everton want to have the best chance of staying up, they need to forget about the Hollywood coaches and hire a manager who truly understands the club.

Farhad Moshiri’s best chance of winning back supporters is to bring local hero Wayne Rooney back to Goodison Park.

Supporters need someone who genuinely cares about this once-mighty club, which has been brought to its knees by years of mismanagement.

And who better to scratch that itch than Rooney, the blue-blooded Scouser?

That would be a huge declaration of intent from the self-proclaimed People’s Club.

Moshiri, the owner, has shot himself in the foot so many times with bad decisions that it’s a wonder he’s still alive.

However, appointing Rafa Benitez was by far the worst of the bunch — and he can’t afford to make another mistake right now.

Even the magnificent seclusion of his Monaco mansion couldn’t drown out the din emanating from Merseyside following Saturday’s 2-1 loss to lowly Norwich.

When all football logic said Benitez was simply too toxic for Everton, Moshiri steadfastly stood by him.

However, the stench of his team’s rapid descent into the Premier League relegation zone was too much for the billionaire owner to bear.

So, after six years as majority shareholder, he’s looking for his seventh permanent manager, with one of them — Roberto Martinez — the front-runner.

Everton supporters have had enough of managers who arrive at their club thinking they are doing the club a favor.

When Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Carlo Ancelotti, and Rafa Benitez reluctantly accepted Moshiri’s millions, they all gave the impression of being scroungers.

Since scoring the winning goal against Arsenal as a 16-year-old Premier League newcomer in 2002, Rooney, 36, has been an Everton legend.

Imagine the atmosphere at Goodison Park on Saturday if Wayne Rooney and Duncan Ferguson were on the bench to face Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

Despite the fact that he spent the majority of his career with Manchester United, his popularity among Evertonians has not waned.

Rooney was persuaded to return to Everton five years ago by chairman Bill Kenwright’s misguided sentimentality, even though his best playing days were clearly behind him.

Bringing him back as manager, on the other hand, would make far more sense in terms of halting Everton’s slide into the relegation zone.

He's put in a lot of…

