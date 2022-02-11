Wayne Rooney is so competitive that he makes his children cry, and Coleen ‘rolls her eyes’ when she sees the Manchester United legend, according to the documentary maker.

Wayne Rooney, a Manchester United legend, is so competitive that he makes his kids cry and his wife Coleen roll her eyes.

The all-time top scorer for England doesn’t like it when his children win because it makes them cry and upset.

Matt Smith admitted that he was surprised by how competitive Rooney is in his new Amazon Prime Video documentary Rooney.

“It just surprised me how competitive Wayne Rooney is, and that’s probably because he’s a sportsman,” he told Lorraine, which airs weekdays at 9 a.m. on ITV and ITV Hub.

“But with the kids, he wouldn’t let them win until they were crying and upset, and he just wanted to beat them at everything.”

“Coleen was rolling her eyes at him!” says the narrator.

Rooney is undoubtedly preparing his four sons for a future career in professional sports, where a winning attitude is essential.

Kai, Man Utd’s 12-year-old son, is on the books and, despite his tender age, is impressing.

Last year, in a 5-4 win over Liverpool, the academy star hit FOUR goals.

“Keep up the hard work, son,” Rooney told his son last December.

Rooney, the manager of Derby County, frequently seeks Kai’s advice.

“My eldest lad Kai tells me who we should sign, who I should start,” the 36-year-old revealed.

“I love driving home with you because I love listening to the conversations,” he explained, “so when I’m old and the manager, I’ll have a head start.”

