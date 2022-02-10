Wayne Rooney reveals his ambition to manage Manchester United, but is concerned about “a few things off the field” at his former club.

Wayne Rooney reveals his ambition to manage Manchester United, but is concerned about “a few things off the pitch” at his previous club.

WAYNE ROONEY has revealed that he would love to manage Manchester United or Everton in the future, but that he will remain loyal to Derby County.

The Rams’ general manager was speaking on the red carpet at the premiere of his new documentary, ‘Rooney,’ which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

He revealed that he turned down an interview with Everton last month because he couldn’t leave his Derby County players in the midst of a relegation battle.

However, Rooney admitted that it would be difficult for him to turn down a job offer from Everton or United in the future.

“I didn’t go to the interview that I was asked to go to,” he explained.

“I’ve always enjoyed a good challenge and am willing to put in the effort and fight for it.

“I’ve stood in front of my players and said, ‘I’m with you, trust me, I’m fighting with you,’… what kind of person would I be if I abandoned them at the first opportunity?”

“I am fighting for the club, as I promised.”

I’m trying to get us out of here.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Then there’s Everton and Manchester United, two clubs near and dear to my heart.

Of course, I’d love to manage either of those clubs one day.

“They’ve tried everything (United).”

Louis van Gaal is one of the most experienced managers they’ve tried.

They’ve tried Jose Mourinho, David Moyes, and Ole – a former player – and now they’ve hired a new manager who is more of the ‘professor’ type.

“I saw the outcome and believe they are going through a difficult time.”

Off the pitch, you can see a few things.

It’s a difficult one.

If I’m being honest, I believe it has been going on for quite some time.

These are issues that I raised in 2010.

Rooney has only been in charge of Derby County for 16 months, but he has already made an impression, achieving unexpected results.

Despite the club being hit with administration and multiple point deductions, he has been a consummate professional.

Due to a transfer embargo, Derby also lost players in January, but they have continued to pick up points.

They are still fighting for survival after winning three of their last nine league games, including a 3-1 win over Hull City on Tuesday.

The former England international will almost certainly need to win silverware before United make an approach, but given Everton’s interest, he could one day be in the Toffees’ home dugout.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Transfer News Live blog…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.