Wayne Rooney reveals his best goal of all time – and it’s not that famous Man Utd vs. Man City overhead kick.

Wayne Rooney, a Manchester United legend, has revealed his best goal – and it’s not that famous overhead kick against Manchester City.

Rooney was the club’s all-time leading goal scorer with 253 goals in 559 appearances during his 13 years at Old Trafford, including five Premier League titles.

The goal for which the former Red Devils ace, now 36, is most famous is a sensational overhead kick against Manchester City in 2011.

Nani whipped the ball into the box before an incredible bicycle kick from the ex-England captain won the game 2-1.

While that is Rooney’s favorite goal, he previously stated in The Sunday Times that his strike against Wigan in December 2009 is the best in terms of craftsmanship.

“When asked about my favorite goal, I always say the overhead kick against City — but we’re talking about the craft of goalscoring here, how it’s about teamwork, movement, control, and timing, and a goal that probably few people remember sticks out for me,” he wrote in his column.

“It happened against Wigan, when Rafael crossed from the right and my timing was absolutely perfect.”

“I got past the center back, got a nick on the ball, and the goalkeeper had no chance.”

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson taught him how to stay sharp until the final moments of a game, according to the Manchester United legend, who now manages Derby in the Championship.

“You learn little things along the way,” he explained.

Fergie gave me the best advice I ever got.

“He’d say things like, ‘You’re working too hard,’ and I’d ask, ‘What do you mean? Isn’t that what you want?’

“However, I used to try to run as fast as I could for 90 minutes and be exhausted in the last ten minutes.”

The manager wanted his strikers to have a little bit left in the tank because the game-winning chance could come in the 90th minute — Fergie time!

During his time at Old Trafford, Rooney also credited current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with teaching him valuable skills.

“I’d seen Solskjaer score all these goals by shooting through the legs of defenders before joining United — incredible,” he said.

‘How do you know what the defender is going to do?’ I asked him as I watched him train.

“It was very straightforward.”

When you shape to shoot, defenders tend to stick their leg out to block, which creates a gap, according to Ole.

“He honed his technique.

It’s also more difficult for the goalkeeper because they don’t see the ball when it’s…

