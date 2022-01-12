WBA may order Gervonta Davis to fight unified lightweight champion George Kambosos “in the coming months.”

WBA may order Gervonta Davis to fight unified lightweight champion George Kambosos ‘within the next few months.’

The WBA may order GERVONTA DAVIS to face George Kambosos in a superfight.

The American currently holds the secondary ‘Regular’ belt of the governing body.

Davis, 27, could be in line to face Kambosos in the WBA’s attempt to merge their two divisional titles.

The matchup could be forced ‘in the next few months or by the end of the year,’ according to World Boxing News.

In November, Kambosos, 28, defeated Teofimo Lopez, 24, to win the WBA title, as well as the WBO, IBF, and WBC ‘Franchise’ straps.

Following his victory, the Australian became an overnight sensation and is now in a position to call the shots.

Devin Haney, the full WBC champion, has demanded an undisputed title decider.

However, Vasilily Lomachenko, 33, and Ryan Garcia, 23, are among the other candidates to challenge Kambosos, the newly-crowned unified king.

And the man himself admitted that for his next fight, which he wants back home in a stadium, he is considering all of the major players at 135 pounds.

“I like the Haney fight, and I like the WBC piece,” Kambosos told Fox Sports Australia.

“I’m a huge fan of Lomachenko’s fight.

A well-known name, as well as Tank Davis.

Ryan Garcia is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry.

First and foremost, I’d like to see him in the ring.

“We’re negotiating right now to make sure they’ll come to Australia first.”

That is the most important road they will take.

“I’m certain Haney and Lomachenko will fight.

So that’s an immediate plus.”