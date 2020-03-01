WBC creates championship belt in memory of deceased NBA legend Kobe Bryant

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has created a championship belt in honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26.

The belt, made in the purple and gold colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, contains portraits of Bryant and his daughter and includes the numbers 8 and 24, Bryant’s two numbers he played under in the NBA.

Kobe Bryant, a huge boxing fan, played for the Lakers for 20 seasons, five of which ended with NBA championships. Bryant played in the NBA all-star game 18 times and is ranked fourth on the list of the league’s top scorers with 33,643 career points.

Last month, he was killed in a private helicopter crash in California along with eight other passengers, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The WBC have created a one off belt in honour of basketball legend and huge boxing fan Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, following their tragic deaths #respect❤️🙏👊🏀🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/bmSeN8YxLY — Tracey Langley (@Traceyone2one) February 26, 2020

Emergency personnel who arrived at the scene less than 10 minutes after the shocking tragedy declared there were no survivors.

Later, it was revealed that Bryant’s Sikorsky S-76B helicopter had been given special permission to fly in dangerous conditions beforehand.