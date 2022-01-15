‘We are EXTREMELY surprised,’ Tottenham says in a furious statement after the match against Arsenal was called off.

TOTTENHAM have slammed the Premier League for delaying their North London derby against Arsenal until Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side could be missing up to 13 senior players, so the Gunners requested that the match be called off.

With Arsenal missing key squad members due to Covid, injuries, suspension, and the Africa Cup of Nations, top-flight bosses agreed to cancel the match this weekend.

Martin Odegaard, the only attacking midfielder on the team, is currently out with coronavirus.

Spurs have since issued an enraged statement, stating that they are “extremely surprised” that the match will no longer be played.

“We are ecstatic that this application has been approved,” it said.

“We were kicked out of the European Conference League after a large number of COVID cases forced us to reschedule a game, and our application to move our Leicester game was denied – only to be rescheduled when Leicester applied.”

“The original intent of the guidance – here – was to deal with player availability directly affected by COVID cases, resulting in depleted squads that, when combined with injuries, would prevent the club from fielding a team.”

“We don’t believe it was the intention to deal with player availability unrelated to COVID, but we may be seeing the unintended consequences of this rule now.”

“It’s critical that the rule’s application be clear and consistent.”

Fans have yet again had their plans thwarted at the last minute.

“In order to avoid unacceptable waste, we will once again send food deliveries to local food banks.”

“We sincerely apologize to our fans, some of whom will have traveled considerable distances.”

