‘We don’t do any of that bullsh*t’: UFC boss Dana White on Deontay Wilder’s walkout costume (VIDEO)

One of the hottest topics in the combat sports world is still Deontay Wilder’s 45lbs walkout costume, which he claims affected the outcome of his fight with Tyson Fury – and UFC head Dana White appears to agree.

Both Wilder and Fury surprised the audience with their walkout costumes before their world heavyweight title rematch in Las Vegas on February 22.

But while Fury was taken out to the ring on a throne by four ‘warrior princesses’, the American had to carry a 45lbs costume dedicated to Black History month.

Wilder later blamed his seventh-round stoppage defeat on the elborate outfit, claiming it had weakened his legs.

UFC boss Dana White entertained that notion when asked to give his take on the matter by TMZ Sports.

“I think there’s a lot to it,” said the UFC chief.

“Fury looked awesome. Fury fought a perfect fight. But, if you think about boxing and fights when fighters are getting ready, they’re in the back. They’re relaxing. Some guys sleep. Some guys just lay around and chill. Then you get up, you time it out, do your warm-up. Then you throw something on to stay warm.

“You don’t put all this gear on and all this stuff,” he added.

“That’s why I don’t do any of that bullsh*t in the UFC. I don’t like it. I don’t like any of that.”

Fair enough, Dana! Fair enough!