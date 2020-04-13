‘We don’t have anything to do’: Juve star Costa suggests he’s bored in lockdown at Brazilian beach mansion with model girlfriend

You’d think being holed up in luxury Brazilian waterfront pad with your model girlfriend and family might be enough to stave off boredom during the coronavirus lockdown, but apparently not according to Juventus ace Douglas Costa.

Winger Costa jetted back to Brazil at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic in Italy after three of his Juventus teammates tested positive for the disease.

‘I could hardly breathe’: Paulo Dybala details coronavirus struggle after Juve ace and girlfriend Oriana Sabatini infected

He’s since been kicking his heels at home as he and Juventus teammates such as Cristiano Ronaldo await word on when the Serie A season might resume.

Costa has thus far been making productive use of his quarantine time, last week sharing pictures of how he and partner Nathalia Felix, as well as his mother Marlene Costa de Souza, helped those in need by stocking up their car with supplies before handing them out to locals.

But even being confined to a plush pad with a model partner now appears to be taking its toll, as Costa revealed in a recent Instagram Live chat.

“I hope in a month,” the Juve and Brazil star replied when asked how long it would be before he’s back in action. “Because we don’t have nothing to do right now, I have to stay at home because Italy’s in danger,” Costa added, noting that he had at least been working out every day.

Costa may not have to wait too much longer to end his enforced stay at home, with the latest news that Italian football bosses are considering testing all players for Covid-19 at the start of May in preparation for the teams to resume training.

Serie A was suspended on March 9 as cases grew rapidly in Italy and the country became the new epicenter of the pandemic.

As of Monday, Italy had seen a total of around 156,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and more than 20,000 deaths.

But there have been further signs of hope that the country is at least now over the worst as infection rates appear to have slowed.

READ MORE: Italy’s daily Covid-19 cases decline, deaths rise by 566 to 20,465

The resumption of football may at least give further cautious hopes of optimism to the population, although officials have stressed that matches may need to be played behind closed doors even once the season restarts.

When the season does get going again, Costa and Juve will be looking to seal a ninth straight Scudetto. The Turin giants hold a slender one-point lead over Lazio at the top of the table with 12 games still to play. They are also still the Champions League, but found themselves 1-0 down after their last 16 first leg against Lyon before the competition was suspended.