‘We have had conversations’: Inter Miami confirm they have held talks over Edinson Cavani

David Beckham’s Inter Miami have admitted they have held talks about a shock move to bring striker Edinson Cavani to Major League Soccer.

Cavani has sparked a scramble for his signature throughout the January window with Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United all keen to bring him in from Paris Saint-Germain, where he has fallen down the pecking order.

He is rated at £25m by the French champions, even though he is 32 and heading into the final six months of his contract.

A move to Atletico Madrid fell through on Thursday, as reported by L’Equipe, when they couldn’t agree on a fee with PSG.

And now it appears that a move to MLS could still be on the cards in the coming months.

Inter Miami joint owner Jorge Mas was quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: ‘We have had conversations about Cavani, but I don’t want to make any comments further than that based on that he is a PSG player at the time.

‘We have two of our designated spots open so we’ll see where this ends up. A lot of it depends on the window closing on Friday so we’ll see what happens.

‘We’ll have a great roster irrespective of our top five choices or not. We’ll be bringing a great team to the south of Florida.’

Inter Miami’s first MLS match is against Los Angeles FC on March 1.