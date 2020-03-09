‘We must self-criticise’: Sergio Ramos lays into Real Madrid after their defeat to Betis

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says the team need to take a good look at themselves after their poor recent form continued with a shock 2-1 defeat to Betis.

Los Blancos are trailing title rivals Barcelona by two points after the loss to the out-of-form mid-table side, and brings the Spanish giants back down to earth after they won the Clasico 2-0 last week.

Ex-Barca star Cristian Tello left it late to secure the three points for Betis and consign Madrid to their third defeat of the campaign. Ramos says the players must look quickly for answers if they are to wrest the LaLiga title off Barcelona this season. ‘The result is quite fair and we must self-criticise,’ he said, as quoted by Marca.

‘When things do not go to plan that you have worked on all week, it is normal. Betis has played some good football. We have been very intermittent; we showed some good phases but not enough. We should have shown more intensity.’

Spirits were high after Zinedine Zidane’s side pulled off their win against Barcelona, but in reality the team have lost three games in four, and have slumped to other disappointing results, including a 2-2 draw at home to Celta Vigo and a 4-3 loss at the Bernabeu against Real Sociedad.

Now centre-back Ramos wants his team-mates to forget about the win over Barcelona and reflect on what they are getting wrong in order to secure a first league title in three years.

‘We did not go crazy with the victory against Barça, now we must not be too sad about this,’ the 33-year-old added. ‘There is much at stake. If we want to be champions we cannot miss opportunities like this. We must reflect to become strong.’

Next up for Madrid is a must-win home game against Eibar before they travel to Manchester City for a crucial Champions League second leg tie at the Etihad.

The Spanish outfit are trailing 2-1 from the first leg and have work to do to make it through to the quarter-finals.