We need to talk about Hillary Clinton’s disturbing Harvey Weinstein ties

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo Larry Busacca / Getty

In liberal establishment circles, little is made of Hillary and Bill Clinton’s ties to Harvey Weinstein. The Clintons deny knowledge of Weinstein’s reputation in the industry, although there was a decades-long rumor mill in Hollywood and a productive whisper network among Miramax employees and then The Weinstein Company, in which the producer entangled his assistants and managers in his sexual assault. But before March 6, Hulu released the television documentaries Hillary, which was originally supposed to be produced by Weinstein until the bombings against him were released by The New York Times and The New Yorker– and what conveniently overlooks their mutually beneficial relationship – it’s time to give your alliance a second look. (Full disclosure: I was a member of The New YorkerEditor when Ronan Farrow’s first report came out.)

Whom politicians take money from, especially when these politicians are ready to receive lavish donations and lip service from the rich, is of public interest. and by avoiding scrutinizing what these politicians know, who they are connected to, we tolerate a political system that is characterized by both cynical corporatism and abuse. In response to a follow-up story from October 2017 on the network of powerful enablers around Weinstein, Hillary’s lawyer Robert Barnett told that Times These discussions of the documentaries ended when allegations of Weinstein were released, but it is easy to imagine that the Clintons must at least have heard of these allegations, and the idea that they would likely become public much earlier. (On February 24, a New York jury found Weinstein guilty of third degree rape and sexual offense.)

Don’t tell me to be pleased with the Harvey Weinstein verdict

Hillary Clinton bangs Bernie and rejects email scandal in new document: “All these things about us are being refuted”

The story goes on

As many outlets have reported, Weinstein is closely associated with both the Clintons and the Obamas, and the Democratic Party establishment as a whole. Weinstein has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democrats since the 1990s and hosted candidate fundraisers and even a birthday party for Hillary in 2000 during her candidacy as a Senator from New York. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who was a Republican but is now in the running for the Democratic presidential election, also had a “years-long, mutually beneficial relationship” with Weinstein, Fox Business reports. (Bloomberg has been charged with sexual harassment by several female employees, and several women have signed NDAs in his multi-billion dollar company.)

Weinstein’s policies go hand in hand with his business. In his bizarre statement in response to the allegations made by the Times and The New YorkerWeinstein said that he intended to direct his anger (presumably at his bad behavior) to the NRA; He also quoted Jay-Z, with whom he produced documentaries on Kalief Browder.

The Times has also reported that political allies have attempted to warn Hillary Clinton of his behavior. Both Lena Dunham and Tina Brown (former editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast) claim they told Hillary’s aides about the tales of Weinstein – Brown said she did so in 2002 and Dunham in 2016 during Hillary’s presidential campaign. There are also reporters Ronan Farrow’s claims to BuzzFeed that Hillary refused to meet with him about another unrelated book when her team got wind of his investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein.

Weinstein is particularly proud of his connection to the Clintons, and before the allegations against him became public, both parties did what they could to give favors back and forth. These indulgences included a Weinstein television appearance, where he interviewed Bill, and an appearance on CBS News during Hillary’s main 2016 campaign, for which the Clinton team trained him according to leaked emails. (As can be seen from screenshots by conservative writer Alexandra DeSanctis, beloved Hollywood director and former PR mogulin Ava DuVernay tweeted in 2012 that she “heard all Harvey stories over the years” but was “still a fan” based on this interview with the former president.)

Harvey Weinstein and Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) attend the Find Neverland Premiere at Brooklyn Museum on October 25, 2004 in New York City. “ Evan Agostini / Getty “src =” “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ma.J07vo.WsoIqufTdJWwA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ0OS4wODU-/u.2apJWZX1w ~ B / aD0xOTExO3c9MzAwMDtzbT0xO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u / https: //media.zenfs.com/en-US/d8d08<img alt = “ Harvey Weinstein and Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) attend the Find Neverland Premiere at Brooklyn Museum on October 25, 2004 in New York City. “ Evan Agostini / Getty “Src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ma.J07vo.WsoIqufTdJWwA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ0OS4wODU-/https://su / / JEOgiCm_wZAZh1eAwWXpLg– ~ B / aD0xOTExO3c9MzAwMDtzbT0xO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u / https: //media.zenfs.com/en-US/thedailybeast.com/a1d8f8d8f Harvey Weinstein and Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) attend the Find Neverland Premiere at Brooklyn Museum on October 25, 2004 in New York City. “ Evan Agostini / Getty

The Obamas also benefited from their Weinstein connections while the air was clear. In February 2017, Barack Obama’s daughter Malia was interned just a few months before the allegations against the producer were published at The Weinstein Company. Previously, Malia was an intern on the set of Dunham’s HBO TV show in summer 2015 girl;; Dunham told that Times During Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016, she warned Hillary’s employees – including campaign campaign deputy director Kristina Schake and spokeswoman Adrienne Elrod – that Weinstein was a rapist and was known throughout the industry as a predator. According to Dunham, Schake said that they would share this information with campaign manager Robby Mook, who is now a political expert at CNN. Both Elrod and Schake deny that Dunham “mentioned rape,” and Hillary’s current communications director Nick Merrill implied Times Reporters that Dunham should have contacted the police and not Hillary’s aides about the allegations.

Mook also knew Weinstein personally. In October, just before the 2016 general election, The interception reported hacked emails in which Weinstein and Mook developed strategies in April this year to counter Bernie Sanders’ support from African-American communities, particularly given the support for the Sanders campaign by the late Black Lives Matter activist Erica Garner, Daughter of Eric Garner, who was killed unarmed by police officer Daniel Pantaleo in 2014. In the emails, Weinstein brought up the Vermont Senator’s voting history on weapons, suggesting that Hillary’s campaign linked them to the recent Sandy Hook massacre. According to emails, Mook was excited about the strategy and planned to meet with Weinstein to work it out.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter With regard to the upcoming documentaries, Hillary went on the defensive when asked if she “regretted her longstanding collaboration with Weinstein”: “How did we know?” she asked rhetorically. “He raised money for me, for the Obamas, for Democrats in general. And at that time it was something that everyone thought made sense. And if we had all known what we know now, this would of course have influenced our behavior. “

Unfortunately, Hillary’s interviewer quickly assumed this release, which is an inadequate explanation for her long, deep, lasting, economical, and personal alliance with a well-known bully and predator. Several people reportedly knew about Weinstein in his office and in industry. Hillary’s own campaign workers, Schake and Elrod, even admitted to hearing used reports. Either you have to believe that Hillary’s team deliberately isolated her from uncomfortable information in the middle of a rocky presidential campaign, or that her ignorance deliberately, strategically, and possibly dates back to 2002 (when Brown claimed to have warned her team) Weinstein).

Politicians are not known for transparency about their wealthy corporate donors, and Weinstein, who had liberal Hollywood on his side, was the perfect champion for a while. He had the money, connections, and cultural relevance to replace Hillary. Like the Clintons, he had amassed a long list of favors owed: by doing his Hollywood star business, Weinstein had the perfect mechanism to gather support for established Democrats (as well as local Republican politicians like Bloomberg). who rely on large donors and cultural influence to achieve victories.

Harvey Weinstein leaves the court on January 6, 2020 in New York City. Kena Betancur / Getty “src =” “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/oGjBJROxgz3Cg.SBHoWN.A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ1Ni4wMt / ApiyoadA8 / B7EOOAX8B / Api / resA ~ aD0yMjY0O3c9MzUwMDtzbT0xO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u / https: //media.zenfs.com/en-US/thedailybeast.com/4c9c<img alt = “ Harvey Weinstein leaves the court on January 6, 2020 in New York City. Kena Betancur / Getty “Src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/oGjBJROxgz3Cg.SBHoWN.A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ1Ni4wMzQyODU3/Tu / ​​FurEOAx4KZyoadR8zg7UfA– ~ B / aD0yMjY0O3c9MzUwMDtzbT0xO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u / https: //media.zenfs. com / en-US / thedailybeast.com / 3a9e7bbccc1c Harvey Weinstein leaves the court on January 6, 2020 in New York City. Kena Betancur / Getty

And since then, Weinstein has used even bigger, darker corporate muscles to support him: in 2016, he employed the private Israeli intelligence agency Black Cube, which is operated by ex-Mossad agents to thwart journalistic investigations into his sexual misconduct by the United States Times and The New Yorker,

But the undeniable fact is that of all the Democrats for whom Weinstein wasted donations, only Hillary wanted to work with him in the days before the allegations were published in stories by journalists Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, and Farrow. in the Catch and killFarrow writes that Merrill – Hillary’s communications director, who seemed to be illuminating Lena Dunham Times 2017 – Farrow sent an email saying that “the big story”, what the Weinstein story means, “was a problem for us.” Weinstein presumably relied on Hillary to order this form of veiled intimidation.

Farrow is very careful about how he addresses the episode, and clearly refuses to say that Hillary must have known anything about the allegations against Weinstein, which is for any mainstream journalist who must take an impartial stance to keep a job, is not surprising. However, due to his report and extensive coverage of Weinstein and the Clintons from various media, it becomes increasingly silly to believe Hillary’s claim that she knew nothing. In fact, Hillary and her team seem to have hoped to benefit financially from the decades-long conspiracy to keep silent about Weinstein.

So if you decide to see Hillary, the newest PR step of the Clintons in bendable form, considering all facts.

