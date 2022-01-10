‘We were powerless,’ Schmeichel says of Christian Eriksen’s collapse and his family’s formation of a shield to protect them.

‘We were powerless,’ Schmeichel says of Christian Eriksen’s collapse and the formation of a shield around his family.

KASPER SCHMEICHEL has admitted that he felt “powerless” as he watched his friend Christian Eriksen fight for his life.

As medics battled to resuscitate former Spurs schemer Eriksen after his collapse in Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland, Schmeichel was among the players who formed a protective shield.

Despite a FaceTime conversation with the injured Eriksen in the Parken Stadium tunnel, the Leicester goalkeeper admitted he did not want to finish the game.

“We’d been looking forward to the day for so long – and it all became very irrelevant very quickly,” Schmeichel explained.

“You could tell something wasn’t right with Christian’s descent.”

“We were helpless.”

“The last thing we needed was for that image of Christian on the ground to be broadcast on world television.”

“I knew he had his family with her and they were sitting close by, and we didn’t want them to see it.”

I couldn’t look, but I needed to know if he was all right.”

“We were told the option was to play now or play the next day in an empty stadium at 12,” he said, speaking for the ITV documentary “Kasper Schmeichel – Keeping the Faith,” which will air tonight.

“All I wanted to do was finish the game.”

I was eager to see Christian.

“Christian had awoken, and in the tunnel, Simon Kjaer and I were able to FaceTime with him.

“He told us to go play, which helped a lot, but you could tell we were shell-shocked because we weren’t ourselves.”

We could have still won the game, but it made no difference.”

Schmeichel’s life story, which is part of ITV’s Against the Odds series, includes his contributions to Leicester’s incredible 2016 title win and FA Cup triumph last season.

Eriksen’s narrow escape, as well as the tragedy of Leicester owner Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s death in a 2018 helicopter crash that claimed three other lives, added another dramatic chapter to the story.

“It became obvious something was wrong quite quickly,” Schmeichel said, recalling being among the players who waved the chopper off the King Power Stadium pitch.

“I dashed out of the stadium, hearing the helicopter take off.”

“I got as close as you can get in the heat, but the flames made it impossible to get inside.”

