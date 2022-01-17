‘We will unveil everything soon,’ Usyk’s promoter teases Anthony Joshua rematch, with no date or location set.

‘Soon we will unveil everything,’ says Usyk’s promoter, hinting at a rematch with Anthony Joshua, though the date and location have yet to be revealed.

The promoter of OLEKSANDR USYK has hinted that the unified heavyweight champion’s rematch with Anthony Joshua will be announced soon.

The rivalry between the London 2012 Olympians is set to resume in the spring, though a date has yet to be set.

However, promoter Alexander Krassyuk has hinted that the details of their eagerly awaited rematch will be revealed soon.

“Many things are happening right now,” he told Sky Sports.

Everything will be revealed soon.”

Usyk vs Joshua II was supposed to take place in late March, but it’s now scheduled for April.

“I think April is realistic for that fight,” AJ promoter Eddie Hearn said recently.

“Before you know it, February will be here, and these fights require a lot of planning.”

“For us, the preferred date and venue for that fight will be the United Kingdom, which would require us to fight outside, so we’re not interested in fighting in March.”

“Since the fight, AJ has been working out consistently.

“Realistically, starting your training camp in February makes even April difficult, but that is the preferred date for the fight, and I believe it is realistic.”

After being knocked out in their fight in Tottenham last September, Joshua used his rematch clause to challenge the undefeated Ukrainian.

“For me, I have one thing in my mind, that’s war, that’s murder, that’s war, let’s go out there and hurt the guy,” the 32-year-old told iFL TV.

“Bring his soul to the point of surrender.

I’ve learned that’s what boxing is all about.

“You hit people all the time, keep putting pressure on them, and before they know it, they’ll realize you’re not going anywhere, you’re here to stay.”

“With the game plan, that’s all I’ve got in my head right now, that one track, stay on course, take this guy to places he doesn’t want to go,” says the narrator.

